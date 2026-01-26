Hospitals’ emergency rooms open; Some non-essential services being rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, several Premier Health outpatient offices and services may have delayed openings on Monday to ensure the safety of its patients and caregivers, according to the hospital system.

Premier Health patients whose appointments are impacted will be contacted with updated dates and times. Patients are also encouraged to contact their health care provider to confirm appointment details.

Emergency services at Premier Health hospitals and standalone emergency departments remain open.

Kettering Health

Due to severe weather across southwest Ohio, Kettering Health is postponing non-emergent services until at least noon on Monday.

“This includes elective surgeries at our hospitals, along with testing, imaging, physician office appointments and clinic visits at any of our outpatient locations,” a statement from Kettering Health reads.

Updates on afternoon appointments will come Monday morning.

If patients have specific questions about scheduled procedures or visits, Kettering Health is advising them check MyChart or contact the doctor’s office or provider directly.

“If you are unable to reach the location where your appointment is scheduled, please assume your visit will be postponed and you will be contacted to reschedule,” the statement from Kettering Health reads.

All Kettering Health emergency centers remain open and fully operational.

Mercy Health

As of Monday, all Mercy Health hospitals remain open and operational to provide essential care. Some outpatient clinics and administrative offices may experience delays or closures due to travel conditions, according to the hospital system.

Patients are encouraged to check appointment status before traveling and use caution on roadways.

“Our teams are implementing established winter weather protocols to ensure patient and staff safety,” a representative of the hospital said. “We urge everyone to limit travel, stay informed and prepare emergency supplies.”

Dayton Children’s

All clinic appointments and surgeries have been rescheduled/moved to telehealth due to the Level 3 snow emergency.

Emergency departments will always remain open 24/7, according to Dayton Children’s.

Additionally:

All Kids Express locations are closed Monday due to the snow emergency levels in each location’s county.

Both urgent care locations are closed Monday due to the snow emergency levels in each location’s county.

Dayton Children’s pharmacy at south campus — 3333 W. Tech Rd., Miamisburg — will open at noon Monday.

Lab and imaging services are closed on Monday at Dayton Children’s Outpatient Care Centers in Beavercreek, Centerville, Springfield and Troy.

A full list of closures for Dayton Children’s can be found on its website at: childrensdayton.org/news/winter-weather-updates/