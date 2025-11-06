House fire set intentionally in Dayton, according to investigators

Crews arrived within five minutes and found flames on both floors of a house in the 700 block of Xenia Avenue, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Firefighters got the fire under control and searched the house. No injuries were reported.

The preliminary damage estimate is $12,000, according to the fire department.

The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was sent intentionally.

Anyone with information about the fire should call investigations unit at 937-333-TIPS (8477) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).