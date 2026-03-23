Housing permits way up in Dayton: New homes coming to Willow Hills, South Park, Wright Dunbar

“Most of our housing stock is 70 to 80 years old, to where we need to rehab those older properties,” said Robi Simms, secretary and treasurer of the Ohio Home Builders Association, who also is co-president of local homebuilder Charles Simms Development. “It’s great to hear that’s happening in Dayton and around Ohio.”

The increase in permits partly reflects the city’s significant investments to support housing development and improvements, said Emily Crow, Dayton’s deputy director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

“Overall, the rise in permits suggests that the market is active and that public and private efforts to support housing development are gaining traction,” she said. “The focus now is on sustaining that momentum and continuing to align investment with long-term housing needs.”

Most in a dozen years

In 2025, Dayton received 566 residential building permit applications, which was the most since 2013, according to city data. The number of applications increased 9%, after jumping 39% in 2024 and 18% in 2023.

The city’s building department received roughly 200 to 375 residential building permit applications each year between 2014 to 2023. Not all applications are approved, and obtaining a permit does not mean a project definitely will move forward.

Greater Dayton Construction Group applied for permits as the company works toward building 15 townhomes off of Warren Street at the western edge of the South Park neighborhood, near the University of Dayton campus.

This is the next phase of the Flats at South Park project, and construction on the three-story units should be completed within about six months, with home prices starting in the low $300,000s, said Kevin Hess, vice president of Greater Dayton Construction.

Ryan Homes applied for permits to continue building new homes at Willow Hills, which is a large subdivision off Old Troy Pike in northeast Dayton that features a mix of two-story and ranch-style houses.

Willow Hills will have 256 single-family homes. Oberer is the developer and Ryan Homes is the homebuilder.

The final phase of the project should get underway this fall, and 155 homes have already been purchased, including 51 last year, said Kellie Hedrick, sales manager with Ryan Homes.

Hendrick said the homes have a great price per square foot, and this is a good time to buy because interest rates have fallen. Home prices start in the upper $200,000s. Buyers appreciate Willow Hill’s amenities, which include green space, a playground and water features, and the site is in a convenient location with quick access to Huber Heights and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, she said.

Charles Simms Development is building 26 townhomes along the 1000 block of West Third Street. Fourteen have been completed, and 11 have been purchased. The project is called the Townes at Wright Dunbar.

“Sales are good right now,” said Simms.

The company also will be building new single-family homes on nearby lots. The firm recently broke ground on a home on South Williams Street.

Simms said there’s a limited supply of homes for sale, and new product is needed to keep up with demand.

Residential permits are required to construct single-family homes and properties that can accommodate up to three families. Projects with four or more units require commercial building permits.

Residential permits also are mandatory for home additions, remodeling projects, new structures, major site and exterior work and other improvements. More permits could mean more homeowners and landlords are remodeling and renovating their properties.

Some people are unable to afford to purchase new homes, and renovations can be a practical and more cost-effective way to improve the quality of their living spaces, say economic researchers with the National Association of Home Builders. Renovating a home can cost between $15 to $150 per square foot, depending on the size and scope the project, says NerdWallet.

Crow said the city and other partners have supported residential development with state and federal resources, including funding from the Dayton Recovery Plan. The plan is the spending blueprint for the $138 million the city received in federal COVID relief funds.

Residential building and reinvestment projects are critical to maintaining and improving housing quality, Crow said.

“We need new units to replace those we’ve lost and to meet changing demand, such as smaller, low-maintenance housing options,” she said. “We need continued investment in existing homes to ensure they remain safe, healthy and competitive in the market.”