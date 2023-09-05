How to visit the Dayton Arcade: 5 places you can go (and some you still can’t)

The historic downtown Dayton Arcade complex has recently experienced a lot of new activity.

After being shuttered for 30 years, renovations are in full swing.

The Dayton Arcade’s full development plan totaling over 500,000 square feet will reshape the Arcade in a similar way in which it was initially developed in the first decade of the 20th century — with a mix of retail, offices, event space and housing.

The second phase, the North Arcade, will include a marketplace retail and restaurant environment as well a 94-room Hilton Garden Inn opening in 2024.

Here is a look at some of the things going on at the Arcade and what you might expect to see, or not see, if you stopped by for a visit.

The Hub Powered by PNC

31 S. Main Street

Started by the University of Dayton and the Entrepreneurs’ Center, The Hub is an incubator where like-minded small businesses, students and community leaders can come together to generate ideas and combine strengths. It is a collaborative center with centralized resources where organizations and partnerships can coexist and develop their shared ideas and entrepreneurial passions.

The Hub area is not accessible for the public.

Startup Grounds

31 S. Main St.

Located at the main entrance to The Hub, Startup Grounds is a coffee shop and bistro that is open to the public.

Startup Grounds is a coffee shop with a menu featuring grab and go food items.

Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W 4th Street

Known as “The Co,” The Contemporary Dayton is a non-profit gallery featuring three contemporary art galleries.

According to it’s website, The Co., “exhibitions and educational programs feature artists living and working today, both nationally and in Ohio, with an emphasis on those whose work focuses on issues of social justice.”

Its retail store, the CoShop, provides income for Ohio artists.

Galleries have rotating exhibitions that are free and open to the public.

Hour are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Summer First Friday events are open until 10 p.m.

Gather by Ghostlight

37 W. 4th Street

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Gather by Ghostlight was held on Aug. 31.

Gather by Ghostlight is an elevated coffee and apéro restaurant with an adjourning gallery space.

Guests can expect coffee service, breakfast sandwiches and pastries they would normally see at Ghostlight’s other locations in addition to new lunch and small plate creations inspired by European styles and traditions. For example, lunch will include healthy, quick options like grain bowls, salads, soups and sandwiches, Anderson said. Examples of small plates include a Spanish-style flatbread referred to as Coca and hummus plates.

The Rotunda

35 W. 4th Street

The Arcade is known for its Rotunda with a 70-foot high, 90-foot diameter glass-ceiling. It is considered one of the most spectacular piece of architectural history in Dayton.

The Rotunda also serves as the interior connector for all the buildings in the Arcade complex.

It is not currently open to the public.

The Arcade’s Rotunda is only open during special events. Check the Arcade Event Calendar to see what is scheduled.

Est! Est!! Est!!!

45 W. 4th Street

The restaurant specializing in authentic Italian food and an extensive wine list opened July 26.

The restaurant is led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy.

Conosciani said customers can expect “all the good stuff from the Italian cuisine” including fresh pasta, deep fried calzones and pizza.

Walk-ins are welcomed, and reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website.

Art Lofts

42 S. Ludlow Street

The Art Lofts at the Dayton Arcade are residential apartments for creatives are designed to help nurture artists and a creative environment.

The majority of the units are affordable housing that are designed to appeal to artistic professionals, makers and creative-class entrepreneurs, officials said during their opening in 2021.

Four of the arcade’s nine interconnected buildings offer apartments: the Fourth Street building (39 units); the Lindsey building (36); the Ludlow building (21) and the Commercial building (14).

Amenities for residents include a fitness center, two business centers, bicycle storage, two community rooms and more.