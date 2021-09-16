‘HPCON Charlie’ status restricts DOD travel to Wright-Patterson

To help mitigate transmission of virus, a waiver for official travel is required, she noted.

“Waivers will be granted under certain circumstances such as mission requirements and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” Geiger said. “The purpose of the waiver is to ensure deliberate thought went behind the trip with an emphasis on individual safety and mission success.”

Wright-Patterson is by no means alone. Big bases like Norfolk Naval Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio and others also fall under restrictions.

Military bases increasingly restricted travel again this summer with rising COVID rates. As recently as August 16, 194 of 230 installations (84%) had seen travel restrictions lifted. That meant service members were able to move to new assignments or travel without waivers.

Rising Delta variant numbers quickly changed that. The most recent Sept. 13 update has restrictions lifted at 76 of 230 Installations or 77% of military bases.

Wright-Patterson moved to HPCON “Charlie” Sept. 1, representing a stiffer regimen of requirements against COVID-19.

The status was to be in effect for the next 30 days and capped the physical presence of workers at 25% or less of the base’s pre-pandemic working population — no more than about 7,500 or fewer employees on base.