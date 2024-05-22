Huber Heights’ Dzik on paid leave, council appoints interim manager

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Mount Vernon Municipal Court to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a left-of-center traffic violation. He was driving a Huber Heights city vehicle at the time.

Immediately after a nearly two-hour executive council session held Tuesday evening to consider the discipline or dismissal of an employee, council members voted on two resolutions: one placing Dzik on leave and one to hire his replacement.

John Russell, who currently serves as fire battalion chief for the Huber Heights Fire Division, was appointed interim city manager in a unanimous vote.

“It was important for this council to speak not only to our residents but to the nearly 300 employees in the city ... that there’s not a void in leadership,” Mayor Jeff Gore said after the meeting. “I believe we have somebody in John Russell (who) will be the glue that holds all of this together while we go through this transition.”

Russell has been considered for the city’s highest leadership position before. In 2022, he was one of four finalist candidates — which also included Dzik —vetted by Baker Tilly, a human resources firm hired by the city a year prior to assist in the search.

A May 2022 vote to approve contract language, held as a precursor to a subsequent vote to appoint Russell to the position, failed 4-3. A month later, all four finalist candidates were voted down.

As the process grew increasingly unproductive, with tensions rising amongst members of council, the city voted to temporarily pause the search.

The process was re-started six months later in January 2023 and by August, Baker Tilly had compiled a fresh batch of candidates, a list which did not include Dzik or Russell.

But just weeks after that, in an unexpected vote, council passed a resolution to appoint Dzik to the role.

Dzik’s first day was Sept. 11. At this point, the city had been without a permanent city manager for more than two years.

During these two years, the city was largely lead by Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski, who essentially wore two hats as both assistant and interim city manager until Dzik took over the role.

One week ago, just five days prior to Dzik’s arrest, Chodkowski submitted his letter of resignation, effective mid-June, Gore relayed Tuesday.

“I have the utmost respect for what he’s done and his willingness to step up,” Gore said. “I wish Bryan was staying, but I also know ... he’s doing what’s in the best interest of himself and his family.”