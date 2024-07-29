Huber Heights expected to put charter changes on ballot for residents to decide

The charter modifications were recommended by the 2024 Huber Heights Charter Commission, which was established by council in January.

Changes have been suggested for council and mayor eligibility, the rights of a sitting mayor, quorum and majority votes, ordinance adoption notices, qualifications for city managers, and removal of an official or board/commission member.

A previous vote to place the proposed changes on the ballot failed to pass during the July 22 council meeting, with Councilman Scott Davidson and Councilwoman Kate Baker dissenting in a 5-2 vote.

In order to pass the measure as emergency legislation, which is necessary to adhere to the timeline for submission to the board of elections, at least six affirmative votes are needed.

Davidson said Saturday he voted no because he disagrees with a proposed amendment that would require any council member who intends to run for another position, including for mayor, to relinquish the remainder of their term upon acceptance of their petition by the Board of Elections.

During a work session discussion on the proposed amendments earlier this month, Charter Commission Chair Matt Shomper said this change is intended to prevent spats between members of council who may run for the same seat.

“When a person chooses to run against another person on the dais, the ability to work together ends,” Shomper said of “running from a safe seat.”

Davidson acknowledged tensions could run high in such a situation, but said he doesn’t feel that’s a good enough reason to force a sitting elected official to give up their seat.

“If I wanted to run for mayor or an at-large seat, I would have to give up my current seat and if I didn’t win, that would be two years and nine months of my term that I’d give up,” he said.

However, Davidson said he will vote differently on Tuesday when asked again if the proposed amendments should go on the ballot.

“I’m still unhappy with that specific change, but I will change my vote this time to allow the people to decide,” he said, highlighting that the amendment requests will be split on the ballot instead of requiring all-or-nothing approval.

Another amendment recommended by the charter committee includes allowing the mayor to have a right to vote as a member of council, but without veto power. Currently, the mayor can only vote in cases where the remaining members are deadlocked.

Additional recommendations include adding unexcused absences from any three council meetings to the reasons for potential removal of members; changing the residency requirement for city manager candidates at the time of appointment to be in accordance with state law and as negotiated by council; and requiring clerk of council to post ordinance adoption or codification notices on the city’s website and three additional places within the city at least 10 days prior to a vote.