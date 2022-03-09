Huber Heights forming committee to shape city’s future growth

The comprehensive plan will look at how the city has developed over the past 10 years, Chodkowski said, and will include data, along with various perspectives from city council and the public about what the community should look like in the future. It will include recommendations on ways to support growth over the next 10 years.

“The comprehensive plan is also a document which other organizations utilize to try to understand what we’re doing,” Chodkowski said, noting that entities like the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation may reference the city’s comprehensive plan when considering development possibilities or funding projects.

The city will work with the YARD & Co. planning consulting firm, and SB Friedman Development Advisors, to assist in the creation of the plan. The creation of a steering committee will help consultants and city staff understand and prioritize public input, fill in any informational gaps, and provide context to the vision of the city’s future.

“The steering committee will help to balance all of this information as the consultant’s trying to put together the final structure, to make sure no one particular vision overcomes the collective picture,” Chodkowski said.

Once the committee is formed, it will meet approximately every six weeks for up to six meetings, as needed, at times and dates yet to be determined.