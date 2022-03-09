Huber Heights forming committee to shape city’s future growth

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights is seeking residents to serve on a Comprehensive Development Plan Steering Committee aimed at shaping the future development of the city.
The committee will be comprised of 9 to 15 members appointed by city council, representing a cross-section of people with vested interest in the future growth and development of Huber Heights, according to city officials. Those will include representatives of city council, the Huber Heights and Bethel school districts, the Huber Chamber of Commerce, and everyday city residents.
The goal of the committee is to help create a comprehensive development plan, which will serve as a type of “guided tool” for the growth and development of Huber Heights, said interim city manager Bryan Chodkowski.
From now until March 19, interested residents can apply to serve on the committee by obtaining an application at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, or by visiting the city’s website, at www.hhoh.org. Virtual applications can be found under the “Board and Commission Service” tab.
All applicants must be residents of and registered voters in Huber Heights. Members are not required to have “extensive expertise” in any specific subjects, the city said in a statement last week.
The comprehensive plan will look at how the city has developed over the past 10 years, Chodkowski said, and will include data, along with various perspectives from city council and the public about what the community should look like in the future. It will include recommendations on ways to support growth over the next 10 years.
“The comprehensive plan is also a document which other organizations utilize to try to understand what we’re doing,” Chodkowski said, noting that entities like the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation may reference the city’s comprehensive plan when considering development possibilities or funding projects.
The city will work with the YARD & Co. planning consulting firm, and SB Friedman Development Advisors, to assist in the creation of the plan. The creation of a steering committee will help consultants and city staff understand and prioritize public input, fill in any informational gaps, and provide context to the vision of the city’s future.
“The steering committee will help to balance all of this information as the consultant’s trying to put together the final structure, to make sure no one particular vision overcomes the collective picture,” Chodkowski said.
Once the committee is formed, it will meet approximately every six weeks for up to six meetings, as needed, at times and dates yet to be determined.
About the Author