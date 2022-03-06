Trotwood Goodwill community center moves forward after tax credit delay

Explore Goodwill Easterseals bringing services to new Trotwood facility

Groundbreaking for the 22,000-square-foot facility was held in October 2021, and construction was expected to immediately follow. Now that the tax credit issue is resolved, barring any additional unanticipated delays, the project should be completed by the end of 2022, Detrick said.

The West Campus center will provide employment programs, community outreach programs, programs for individuals living in poverty, skills training/certification programs, senior adult services, behavioral health services, developmental disability services, an adult day support program, and a free car seat program.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is also partnering with the Miami Valley Child Development Center on this project to provide early childhood education options at the West Campus location.

Along with the $1.3 million provided from the new market tax credits, funding for the $8 million project includes $1.5 million from private donations, a $1.4 million loan, and $3.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s donation, with Goodwill operating funds covering the remaining balance.

Explore Englewood Bob Evans restaurant closes unexpectedly

“We are happy to fund this project that will enable Goodwill to expand critical services in the Trotwood and West Dayton communities,” said CityWide Development Corporation President Brian Heitkamp.

The Trotwood campus is the second Goodwill project to receive new market tax credits, Heitkamp said, with the Goodwill Easter Seals Human Service Center in downtown Dayton having been provided a $16 million investment in 2013.

According to Pope, the NMTC will help subsidize capital needs related to the Goodwill Easterseal’s Miami Valley West Campus Community Center project.