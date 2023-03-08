Huber Heights holding public event today on income tax renewal for May election

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights will hold an informational meeting and roundtable discussion today regarding its upcoming earned income tax renewal request that will appear on the May 2023 ballot.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in council chambers, at 6131 Taylorsville Road.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide residents with information about the renewal and what it means for the city, according to a press release. Residents will also have a chance to speak with city officials, ask questions, and offer comments.
If passed, the ballot issue would renew an existing 10-year earned income tax that has supported the operation of emergency services since passage in 2014.
The proposed measure will be placed on the May 2 ballot and, if passed, will renew the existing 0.25% tax that supports city services including fire, police, and emergency medical services, for another 10 years. That 0.25% piece is part of the city’s overall 2.25% local income tax.
Huber Heights community engagement specialist Sarah Williams said in December that passage of the renewal levy would allow Huber Heights to maintain its current level of safety and city services. If the levy renewal fails, the city will need to “review and reduce emergency and city services spending.”
More information about the earned income tax renewal can be found on the city’s website, www.hhoh.org.
About the Author