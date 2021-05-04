Huber Heights incumbents lead in initial results

Two Huber Heights elections are on the May 2021 ballot: three candidates for mayor and three candidates for Ward 3 council position. The top two candidates in each race will face off in the election in November.
Mayor Jeff Gore is up for reelection. Two council members ― Glenn Otto and Ed Lyons ― are running against him.
Current Ward 3 council member Kate Baker is up for election. Baker was an appointed replacement after the previous council member resigned when he moved out of Huber Heights. Two other people, Joseph Hendrix and Frank Wylie, are running against her.
Initial results, with 0 of 22 precincts reporting:
Mayoral candidates:
Jeff Gore, current Huber Heights mayor: 56%
Ed Lyons, current Huber Heights councilman: 27.2%
Glenn Otto, current Huber Heights councilman: 16.8%
Ward 3 candidates:
Kate Baker, current Ward 3 council: 61.9%
Joseph Hendrix, candidate: 19.05%
Frank Wylie, candidate: 19.05%