Huber Heights looking for replacement city manager

“The housing growth over the past 12 years is greater than any city around,” Falkowski said. “The citizens have been wonderful to work with and truly care about their community. You couldn’t ask for a better staff as they are top notch. I will truly miss this city and will always treasure my time here.”

The city is currently searching for its new city manager and will pay human resources firm Baker Tilly U.S. LLP up to $30,000 to do the search. The timeline for the search will be at least two months, according to the bid packet submitted to Huber Heights from Baker Tilly.

Explore Huber Heights unveils Veterans Memorial to public Saturday

Council approved the contract on Oct. 25.

Tony Rodgers, the city’s clerk of council and the person in charge of the search, said the agreement with Baker Tilly has been signed and the plan is to have a visit from the firm in the next two weeks to see what the city wants from in a candidate.

In a city manager form of government, the city manager runs the day-to-day governing in the city. The city manager is a paid employee of the city council and mayor.

It is common in southwest Ohio to have a city manager form of government. According to the National League of Cities, it is the most common form of government.

Some other communities in the region have hired new city managers recently.

Bellbrook lost previous city manager Melissa Dodd to a finance position in Fairborn in August but replaced her with Schommer the same month. Riverside’s former city manager, Mark Carpenter, retired in July, and city council named Joshua Rauch the next city manager on Oct. 7.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore and city council member Glenn Otto both wished Falkowski well. Otto said in a Facebook post that he spoke with Falkowski the day after he resigned and wished him well.

“I wished Scott and his family the best and thanked him his for his service to the city of Huber Heights,” Otto said. “I see Scott as an exceptional employee and a good person that will be greatly missed. This is a loss for our community.”

But he also questioned why Falkowski would choose to leave right after the election and why the city hadn’t done more to keep him.

Gore said Otto’s claims were a “false narrative.” Gore said he understood that Falkowski wanted to be able to spend more time with his family.

“The city manager job in Huber Heights is not an easy one, and I’m grateful he was there for the transition,” Gore said.