Huber Heights man sentenced in quitclaim deed fraud case

Montgomery County Judge Mary Wiseman accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Washington to a two- to three-year prison sentence — with 232 days of jail credit issued — and ordered him to pay up to $12,000 in restitution.

Credit: Lynch, Gregory (COP-Dayton) Credit: Lynch, Gregory (COP-Dayton)

Washington last year was indicted alongside Dayton woman Rosalyn Monique Johnson on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery, tampering with government records, grand theft and telecommunications fraud.

Quitclaim deeds are quick ways to transfer property and often are used by family members. But in quitclaim fraud, a quitclaim deed with a false signature of the owner, coupled with a negligent or complicit notarization, is recorded against the property.

Washington and Johnson allegedly used quitclaim deeds to fraudulently transfer three properties — one in Dayton, one in Centerville and one in Huber Heights — to Love Has Homes LLC, forging the signatures of the homeowners.

The alleged thefts involving Washington and Johnson occurred between April 11 and Sept. 5 of last year, according to court records.

Johnson allegedly notarized the deeds and brought them to the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office to record the property transfer. The pair would then sell the properties for far below the market value.

Johnson’s case is still ongoing.

Protecting your property

Montgomery County Recorder’s Office in recent years has reported an uptick in quitclaim deed fraud in Montgomery County.

Property owners can sign up for the Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS). FANS allows residents to receive an email, a letter or both whenever a deed, a mortgage or a lien is filed on parcels enrolled in the service. Residents can enroll on the county recorder’s website or at its office.

If someone believes they are the victim of a scam, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement authorities.

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office oversees the transfer of property, and the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office oversees the maintenance and storage of records. Both offices should be contacted regarding any concerns related to quitclaim deed fraud. The recorder’s office is forwarding suspected cases of fraud to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review, too.