Huber Heights motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in Riverside crash

A Huber Heights motorcyclist injured earlier this week in crash in Riverside has succumbed to his injuries.

Joshua R. Holden-Womack, 28, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Springfield Street when he struck a curb, lost control and overturned while merging south onto Woodman Drive in Riverside, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Holden-Womack suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died Thursday, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.