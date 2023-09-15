Huber Heights motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in Riverside crash

A Huber Heights motorcyclist injured earlier this week in crash in Riverside has succumbed to his injuries.

Joshua R. Holden-Womack, 28, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Springfield Street when he struck a curb, lost control and overturned while merging south onto Woodman Drive in Riverside, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Holden-Womack suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died Thursday, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

