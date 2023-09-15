Huber Heights motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in Riverside crash

A Huber Heights motorcyclist injured earlier this week in crash in Riverside has succumbed to his injuries.
Joshua R. Holden-Womack, 28, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Springfield Street when he struck a curb, lost control and overturned while merging south onto Woodman Drive in Riverside, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Holden-Womack suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died Thursday, the patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation.
