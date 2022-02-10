Huber Heights still searching for city manager nearly a year later

The other previous assistant city manager, Bryan Chodkowski, has been serving as Huber Heights’ interim city manager since Falkowski left.

Resumes for the long-term position will be taken through February. Chodkowski said Baker Tilly will then evaluate resumes based on city’s council’s requirements, with interviews expected in April, and the position to be filled by June.

“I will serve in this role until my new boss arrives, then I’ll go back to my old role as assistant city manager,” he said.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore could not be reached for comment on the city manager issue by press time.

Chodkowski, 45, was city manager of Riverside for nine years from 2007-16. He began working for Huber Heights in 2019 as assistant city manager over administrative services, which includes finance, economic development, human resources, information technology, and communications and engagement.

Chodkowski said one requirement for the permanent city manager position is Huber Heights residency. As an Oakwood resident, he said that’s one of the reasons he is not vying for the role himself.

“At some point I would hope I get to function in that role, but I still have kids in school, so it’s not conducive to my family dynamic to pull them up here at this point,” he said. “I very much enjoy the work and enjoy the role, but I also enjoy what I was doing before I got the temporary promotion.”

Chodkowski’s appointment left the city with two open assistant manager positions, along with a vacant economic development coordinator role. These positions will remain open until the incoming city manager is hired and fills the vacancies.

“The staff here is very good (and) a lot of our staff is well-tenured ... so, there’s a lot of institutional knowledge,” he said. “Everyone who’s been asked to step up and take on additional work has done so and that’s been a great help in getting the work done.”