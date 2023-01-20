Huber selected as Wayne Schools treasurer

Wayne Local Schools has hired Carolyn Huber as the new treasurer, the district announced Thursday.
Huber has worked in school finance for nearly 30 years, and currently serves as treasurer for Xenia Community Schools, where she has been treasurer since 2019. Previously, she was assistant treasurer at Xenia since December 2017.
Prior to Xenia Community Schools, Huber was the assistant treasurer at Sycamore Community Schools for 12 years and the assistant treasurer at West Clermont Local Schools for six years. She started her career as an Accounts Payable Associate at Loveland City Schools in 1996.
“While I am excited about this new opportunity and the challenge of a new position, I am also a little sad to be leaving the district,” Huber said. “After five years, I have gotten to know and respect so many of my colleagues as we worked together to create some major successes for the students, families, and staff in the district. Making a change of this magnitude is never a simple decision, but I truly feel it is the right one for me at this time.”
Eleven candidates had applied for the position. Wayne’s Board of Education made the selection at a special meeting Wednesday night. Huber plans to begin her new position at Wayne Local Schools on April 3.
“We would like to welcome Carolyn to our school community,” the district wrote on its website. “Her 27 years of experience in several Ohio school districts, with an extensive knowledge of school finance, will be invaluable to our district.”
During her time at Xenia, Huber refunded district debt in 2020, saving taxpayers nearly $3 million by taking advantage of lower interest rates, Xenia school officials said. More recently, she did so again regarding the construction of the new Warner Middle School, saving taxpayers $19 million by structuring the district’s debt to pay it off in 29 years rather than 37 years.
“Carolyn has been a wonderful asset to the district for the past five years, garnering numerous annual awards for her quality financial reporting,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton, adding that she had been a “solid and reliable partner in leadership” in her treasurer role. “I wish her the best of luck as she moves on to her new position.”
Xenia’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to consider a contract with the Shared Resource Center to provide interim treasurer services from February to August 2023.
About the Author