Huber selected as Wayne Schools treasurer

“We would like to welcome Carolyn to our school community,” the district wrote on its website. “Her 27 years of experience in several Ohio school districts, with an extensive knowledge of school finance, will be invaluable to our district.”

During her time at Xenia, Huber refunded district debt in 2020, saving taxpayers nearly $3 million by taking advantage of lower interest rates, Xenia school officials said. More recently, she did so again regarding the construction of the new Warner Middle School, saving taxpayers $19 million by structuring the district’s debt to pay it off in 29 years rather than 37 years.

“Carolyn has been a wonderful asset to the district for the past five years, garnering numerous annual awards for her quality financial reporting,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton, adding that she had been a “solid and reliable partner in leadership” in her treasurer role. “I wish her the best of luck as she moves on to her new position.”

Xenia’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to consider a contract with the Shared Resource Center to provide interim treasurer services from February to August 2023.