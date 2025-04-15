Humane society offering discount on all dog adoptions

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton reported that they are at capacity and is calling on the public to help give dogs a fresh start and a loving home in time for Easter.
Through Saturday, the organization is offering $100 off all dog adoption fees. Each adopted dog will go home with a free toy for their Easter basket.
“Our kennels are full, but our mission remains the same, to give every animal a chance at a happy, healthy life. This Easter, we hope families in our community will consider opening their hearts and homes to a dog in need,” Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said in a release.
For more information on available dogs, stop in to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, or visit hsdayton.org to fill out an application online.
