Breaking: Former Wright Patterson commander offers guilty pleas in court martial

Humane society offering discount on all dog adoptions

Brock is looking for his furever home at Humane Society of Greater Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Brock is looking for his furever home at Humane Society of Greater Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton reported that they are at capacity and is calling on the public to help give dogs a fresh start and a loving home in time for Easter.

Through Saturday, the organization is offering $100 off all dog adoption fees. Each adopted dog will go home with a free toy for their Easter basket.

ExploreOutdoor farmers market with 30+ vendors returns to 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton

“Our kennels are full, but our mission remains the same, to give every animal a chance at a happy, healthy life. This Easter, we hope families in our community will consider opening their hearts and homes to a dog in need,” Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said in a release.

For more information on available dogs, stop in to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, or visit hsdayton.org to fill out an application online.

In Other News
1
Former Wright Patterson commander offers guilty pleas in court martial
2
Ohio man sentenced to more than 30 years for scheme to get explicit...
3
Two local job fairs offer opportunities for veterans
4
Former Elder-Beerman sells for $2.5M to new company
5
Dayton Public proposes transitioning 7th, 8th grade students out of...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.