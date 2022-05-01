Humane Society provides update about steers rescued during cruelty investigation

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton provided a happy update about two steers they found homes for in February today.
The steers, named Marvin and Cocoa, were displaced after the agency launched an animal cruelty investigation at an unnamed area farm.
Cocoa suffers from a disease known as “lumpy jaw” that makes it difficult for him to eat some days, the agency reported. In addition, the steer siblings could not be separated, as Marvin is attached to his brother.
The two steers relied on each other and had no previous socialization, the release said. At the end of February, the two steers were adopted, according to a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
In a Facebook post on May 1, the Humane Society echoed that their new home would allow them to “thrive in their later years” and a place with other animals would provide a support system for Marvin for when the time comes that Cocoa passes on, the post said.
In the same Facebook post, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said the steer brothers are doing well and are more social with humans.
“Both are doing well and loving the second chance they got and we couldn’t be happier for them!” The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in the post.
