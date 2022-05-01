dayton-daily-news logo
X

Humane Society provides update about steers rescued during cruelty investigation

Marvin, left, and Cocoa are two steers looking for a loving home after they were rescued by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton during a cruelty and neglect investigation. Photo courtesy Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Combined ShapeCaption
Marvin, left, and Cocoa are two steers looking for a loving home after they were rescued by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton during a cruelty and neglect investigation. Photo courtesy Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton provided a happy update about two steers they found homes for in February today.

The steers, named Marvin and Cocoa, were displaced after the agency launched an animal cruelty investigation at an unnamed area farm.

ExploreHumane Society of Greater Dayton finds home for steer brothers

Cocoa suffers from a disease known as “lumpy jaw” that makes it difficult for him to eat some days, the agency reported. In addition, the steer siblings could not be separated, as Marvin is attached to his brother.

The two steers relied on each other and had no previous socialization, the release said. At the end of February, the two steers were adopted, according to a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

In a Facebook post on May 1, the Humane Society echoed that their new home would allow them to “thrive in their later years” and a place with other animals would provide a support system for Marvin for when the time comes that Cocoa passes on, the post said.

In the same Facebook post, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said the steer brothers are doing well and are more social with humans.

“Both are doing well and loving the second chance they got and we couldn’t be happier for them!” The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in the post.

In Other News
1
2 local pilots honored for 50 years of safe flying
2
Dayton organizations promoting National Air Quality Awareness Week
3
Diagnosis leads to ‘discovery’ of Revolutionary War Patriot, fellow...
4
10 notable shows to see in Dayton in May
5
Will Ohio high school athletes be cashing in on endorsement deals...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top