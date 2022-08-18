Humane society removes 26 animals from Jefferson Twp. farm

Explore Humane agents remove 43 animals from Germantown farm

“It is our duty to ensure all animals are cared for and free from suffering,” said Brian Weltge, president & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “When we hear of cases like this where the basic needs of these animals such as fresh water and nourishing food are not being met, then we do what is necessary to help the animals. Sometimes, we can work with owners to educate them on proper care and other times we have to remove the animals to keep them safe. This was one of those times. Our priority is keeping these animals safe and providing them with the care they need to thrive. Now that they are in our possession, they are receiving the medical attention, grooming, food and shelter they need.”

The horses and emus are in foster care and the sheep and geese were taken to the humane society’s rehabilitation center, where they are being monitored and staff and veterinarians are grooming them and treating injuries.

Judicial proceedings are underway against the owner, who may face additional charges once the investigation is complete and presented to a local prosecutor, the release stated.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a nonprofit agency, said such cases require costly special food, housing and supplies. To help, consider making a donation to www.hsdayton.org/donate.

Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, removed 26 animals, including sheep, horses, geese and emus, from a Germantown Pike farm in Jefferson Twp. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton

