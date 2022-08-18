Humane society removes 26 animals from Jefferson Twp. farm

More than two dozen horses, sheep, geese and emus suffering from neglect were removed Wednesday from a Jefferson Twp. farm.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents removed the 26 animals — 19 sheep, three horses, two geese and two emus — from the Germantown Pike property following a cruelty and neglect investigation into complaints.
The owner, reported as a woman in her 70s with health issues, had received help previously from the animal welfare agency, her family and friends to care for her animals.
“However, the situation became dire when reports came in stating that the animals no longer had access to water, especially on these hot summer days,” the release stated.
When agents arrived Wednesday, they also discovered that many of the animals did not have adequate food. Also, one of the horses was “extremely underweight” and suffering from an abnormality on its mouth that made it difficult to eat or drink. Several of the sheep also had not been sheared for an extended period and had thick, matted and overgrown coats.
“It is our duty to ensure all animals are cared for and free from suffering,” said Brian Weltge, president & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “When we hear of cases like this where the basic needs of these animals such as fresh water and nourishing food are not being met, then we do what is necessary to help the animals. Sometimes, we can work with owners to educate them on proper care and other times we have to remove the animals to keep them safe. This was one of those times. Our priority is keeping these animals safe and providing them with the care they need to thrive. Now that they are in our possession, they are receiving the medical attention, grooming, food and shelter they need.”
The horses and emus are in foster care and the sheep and geese were taken to the humane society’s rehabilitation center, where they are being monitored and staff and veterinarians are grooming them and treating injuries.
Judicial proceedings are underway against the owner, who may face additional charges once the investigation is complete and presented to a local prosecutor, the release stated.
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a nonprofit agency, said such cases require costly special food, housing and supplies. To help, consider making a donation to www.hsdayton.org/donate.
Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton
