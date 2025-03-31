Breaking: Beavercreek Twp. administrator Rushing cited for OVI; trustees won’t discipline

Hundreds remain without power after Sunday storms; school closes

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Hundreds of power customers remain in the dark this morning after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday evening.

In our area, the largest number of outages were reported in Warren County, with over 800 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Monday.

As of 8:10 a.m., the numbers of outages, by county, are as follows according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.

Warren: 886

Butler: 331

Greene: 311

Montgomery: 204

Miami: 40

Clark: 3

Preble: 1

A tree fell on a house trailer in New Miami and strong winds knocked power out in the small Butler County village. New Miami schools were closed today due to the power issues.

Several power poles near Trenton were snapped and caused some power issues in the city.

Crews from St. Clair Township, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Engineers Office, Butler County Emergency Management Agency and others were out assessing damage and cleaning up debris after strong winds ripped through the area of Trenton Road in St. Clair Township Sunday, March 30, 2015. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

First responders arrive at Trenton Road in St. Clair Township on Sunday night, March 30, 2025, where a tree was down over the road after strong thunderstorms. Crews were checking for possible damage to trailers in a mobile home community there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

First responders arrive at Trenton Road in St. Clair Township on Sunday night, March 30, 2025, where a tree was down over the road after strong thunderstorms. Crews were checking for possible damage to trailers in a mobile home community there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

