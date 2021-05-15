ICYMI: Four uplifting stories from the Miami Valley this week

“Lanna is a unique and outstanding student, and we are very proud that she started at and chose Clark State. We are also grateful to Xenia Schools for their partnership,” Clark State president Jo Alice Blondin said. “Lanna is on track to complete her bachelor’s degree before she even finishes high school. Clark State provided her with a pathway that offered academic rigor and training and delivered incredible cost savings to her family.”

Ohio declared 9th best ‘pizza state’ in US with help of Dayton

Old Scratch Pizza reopens its Dayton restaurant Tuesday, Aug. 25 after a brief closure due to employee's positive COVID-19 test. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When out-of-staters think of Ohio and its best qualities, pizza might just come to mind.

An April 28 article on the Food & Wine food magazine’s website declared Ohio as ninth place in a lineup of “The 10 Best Pizza States in America.” It came in behind — in order — New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Illinois, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

The article did a deep-dive into each state and listed some of Ohio’s most recognizable names in pizza. Dayton got its own spotlight in the report.

“By the time you get to Dayton, another town that’s incredibly proud of its pizza, you’re down to the bare, cracker-crust walls, loaded up with toppings,” Food and Wine reported. “Locals like to debate big names like Cassano’s (which used to automatically salt the bottom of the crust before baking) and Marion’s Piazza.”

Mason brewery partners with Kings Island to make blue ice cream beer

Sonder Brewery's Blue Ice Cream Ale

A Mason brewery announced that it has created an ale based on Kings Island’s blue ice cream.

Sonder Brewing said that the Blue Ice Cream Ale will go on sale at eight locations inside the park starting on Saturday, then in draft and packages in its taproom on Monday.

This is the second collaboration the brewery has done with the park, the brewery said in a release – it previously made the Giga Coaster Lager celebrating the park’s new Orion roller coaster last summer.

Food desert no more: Gem City Market opens for business

Sheila Jenkins from Trotwood siad, "I've been watching it for a year and I wanted to be a part of the opening." Gem City Market on Salem opened it's doors at 12pm Wednesday afternoon May 12, 2021."being here says it can be done," she added. JIM NOELKER/STAFF. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Gem City Market is more than just a grocery store ― it’s a community-led movement, an oasis in the middle of a food desert and a major investment in an underserved area — which became clear when more than 175 people gathered and applauded as it opened on Wednesday.

“This is an amazing sign of what’s to come,” said DaQuawna Farrow, a member of a faith-based advisory board for the market who plans to frequently shop at there. “I think people are really excited about something they know won’t up and leave them and they’re excited about something that has their well-being in mind.`”

Many customers said the Gem City Market will greatly reduce their travel time to grocery shop, and they believe in the store’s mission and want it to succeed. Community members danced and clapped as a DJ played music outside the store Wednesday, and the crowd roared when people started being let in.

