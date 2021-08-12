‘I’m sick and tired of losing colleagues.’ Local doctor backs vaccine requirement for health care workers

“I’ve lost colleagues; I’ve lost friends; I’ve lost peers in this area and across the country,” he said. “The only way we can stop that from happening is with vaccination.”

Burdette added that many places already have processes in place to allow for medical and religious exemptions.

“So because we have the processes in place for people who cannot be vaccinated for whatever reason,” he said. “I have no problem with proceeding because I am tired of losing my friends.”

On Wednesday hundreds of people protested outside of Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Health Network’s administrative offices regarding vaccine requirements.

Later Wednesday, the state released numbers that showed more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest in five months.

Premier Health, Kettering Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital all announced earlier this month the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for all staff.