Improvements coming to dangerous Swigart Road curve in Beavercreek ahead of new neighborhood

Swigart Road was previously described by neighbors as “dangerous” and a “drag strip,” due to the narrowness of the road and the speed at which many people take the curve.

Grand Communities was approved by the city to build 96 luxury single-family homes on about 47 acres off of Swigart Road more than a year ago. As a condition of that approval, the developer was required to fund improvements to Swigart.

The city will be responsible for engineering, right of way, bid advertising and awarding the construction contract.

The developer will also be responsible for building turn lanes at the development entrance, and sidewalks.

Located on the south edge of Beavercreek just west of Fairfield Road, the development faced significant criticism from some neighboring residents who expressed concern about traffic issues and the safety issues on Swigart, as well as the capacity of city schools.

Called Ella’s Garden, houses in the subdivision would range from 2,090 to just under 5,000 square feet.