Cleveland company’s $180M deal lands local manufacturer with 300 workers

A Cleveland-area company has acquired a Huber Heights manufacturer.
Nordson Corp. has signed an agreement for the acquisition of NDC Technologies, a provider of precision measurement solutions for manufacturers, from Spectris plc.
The local company is based at 8001 Technology Blvd.
The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new markets. The all-cash transaction, subject to post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.
“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” the latter company said in a release Tuesday.
In 2017, NDC united its production and administrative functions in Irwindale, Calif. and moved the company to Huber Heights.
NDC Technologies generates some $90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), Nordson said.
Its technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges and analyzers using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary algorithms and software.
Nordson is a designer and maker of technologies for customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets.
Questions about Nordson’s plans for the Dayton-area workforce and facility were sent to a company representative.