Cleveland company’s $180M deal lands local manufacturer with 300 workers

In 2017, NDC united its production and administrative functions in Irwindale, Calif. and moved the company to Huber Heights.

NDC Technologies generates some $90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), Nordson said.

Its technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges and analyzers using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary algorithms and software.

Nordson is a designer and maker of technologies for customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets.

Questions about Nordson’s plans for the Dayton-area workforce and facility were sent to a company representative.