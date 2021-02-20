Indiana man dies in workplace accident at Shur-Green Farms near Ansonia

A 51-year-old Union City, Indiana, man was killed Friday in a workplace accident at Shur-Green Farms near Ansonia.
The worker, identified as Saul Hernandez, was discovered collapsed around 11:30 a.m. in the middle of a tanker trailer inside a warehouse at the business at 9159 state Route 118, according to 911 calls and a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Hernandez was believed to have been overcome by fumes as he was trying to clean out an empty trailer, according to one of the 911 callers, who said he did not appear to be moving.
Emergency crews pulled Hernandez from the tanker. He was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.
Hernandez’s cause of death is undetermined but remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Darke County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the release stated.
Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue, Greenville Fire and Versailles Fire also were called to the scene.
Shur-Green Farms recycles organic waste that results in end products of animal feed, renewable energy such as ethanol, biogas and biofuels, and wet solids for crop nutrition, according to its website.