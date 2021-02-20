Indiana man dies in workplace accident at Shur-Green Farms near Ansonia

The worker, identified as Saul Hernandez, was discovered collapsed around 11:30 a.m. in the middle of a tanker trailer inside a warehouse at the business at 9159 state Route 118, according to 911 calls and a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez was believed to have been overcome by fumes as he was trying to clean out an empty trailer, according to one of the 911 callers, who said he did not appear to be moving.