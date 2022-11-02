Indiana prison inmate indicted in New Lebanon pistol-whipping

Dustin D. Brooks, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

New Lebanon police responded Sept. 28, 2020, to a property on Brookville-Johnsville Road on a report of an attempted robbery, Chief Curtis Hensley said.