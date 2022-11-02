BreakingNews
Kettering Health announces retirement of CEO Fred Manchur
Indiana prison inmate indicted in New Lebanon pistol-whipping

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago

An Indiana prison inmate indicted Wednesday is accused of pistol-whipping a man more than two years ago in New Lebanon.

Dustin D. Brooks, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

New Lebanon police responded Sept. 28, 2020, to a property on Brookville-Johnsville Road on a report of an attempted robbery, Chief Curtis Hensley said.

Two men, including one later identified as Brooks, entered a garage where a man was working on a vehicle. The intruders pistol-whipped the resident but apparently got scared and fled without taking anything, the chief said.

DNA evidence collected from the slide of a semiautomatic handgun found at the scene matched Brooks in FBI’s Combined DNA Index System database, and the match was confirmed through testing performed on Brooks in prison, Hensley said.

Brooks is incarcerated in the Putnamville Correctional Facility near Greencastle, Indiana, following a conviction in February 2021 for possession of methamphetamine in Wayne County. His projected release date is in June 2026, according to prison records.

