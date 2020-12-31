Prosecutor: Dayton man forces 8-year-old boy into trunk of car to punish him

Damon Eugene Ellis will be arraigned Jan. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of kidnapping and one count each of endangering children and abduction following his indictment Thursday by a county grand jury.

“The actions of this defendant are just appalling. To lock a child in the trunk of a car without shoes or a coat when it was about 20 degrees outside is simply inhumane,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release. “Thankfully, a citizen called the police. This is an example of why we say ‘see something, say something.’”