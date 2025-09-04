Installation of memorial to fallen police officers begins in Dayton

The project site is situated on a little more than an acre of land just west of the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., overlooking the Great Miami River, Monument Avenue bridge, and the downtown Dayton skyline.

“We see our officers who give the ultimate sacrifice for their community; it’s not a typical job, and we want to make sure these officers are remembered, and that the families are remembered,” said Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter, who serves on the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association executive committee.

Crews were on site this week to install the steel spires, which are designed to evoke the image of wings forming a star. The steel structures will be illuminated by a thin blue line of light.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The spires’ design was selected through a nationwide juried arts competition that drew 58 submissions from professional artists in 28 states, Porter said.

The winning concept was designed by a California artist James Dinh of Cerritos, California.

Dinh’s design was been brought to life by Dayton-based engineering company Earl Reeder and Associates, who also serve as the project manager. Local firm Budde Sheet Metal Works fabricated the five spires.

Future phases of the memorial project include placement of a large granite wall, which will be built into the hillside just behind the spires and will be inscribed with the names of fallen officers, the department they served and when they died.

Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association was founded in 2007 and represents the county’s 33 law enforcement agencies.

The association hosts annual memorial ceremonies for fallen officers and supports the families and surviving coworkers of those killed in the line of duty.

“Our officers invest so much into our community, and we want them to know that we’re going to honor them and take care of their families in the event that something happens to them,” Porter said.

Of the $2 million project cost, $1.5 million has been raised so far through private donations and various fundraisers.

Those who wish to donate may do so by sending a check or money order to MC Law Enforcement Memorial Association, P.O. Box 1082, Dayton, OH, 45401. To donate online, visit www.mcmemorial.com/Donate.

A dedication for the completed memorial is tentatively scheduled for May 2026.