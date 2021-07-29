Insurance agency hosting local hiring event

RetireMEDiQ, a health insurance agency, will host open interviews on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 9080 N. Springboro Pike, Ste. 100, Miamisburg.
Dozens of seasonal positions are available for Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (September through December) with the opportunity for regular employment.
Both full-time and part-time positions are available and include:
· Competitive pay
· Flexible hours
· Hiring bonuses
Ideal candidates are enthusiastic self-starters who have a passion for helping others. Attendees should bring an updated resume and be prepared to speak with hiring managers and members of the Human Resources team. Same-day offers may be made to qualified applicants. On-site training will be provided to all hires.
RetireMEDiQ is a personal health plan advisory service for individuals Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information about the job fair and positions available, contact Marianne Aquino, director of Human Resources, at hr@retiremediq.com or 937-250-7870.