Insurance agency hosting local hiring event

Looking for a job? There are a few job fairs happening this week.
Local News | 1 hour ago

RetireMEDiQ, a health insurance agency, will host open interviews on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 9080 N. Springboro Pike, Ste. 100, Miamisburg.

Dozens of seasonal positions are available for Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (September through December) with the opportunity for regular employment.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available and include:

· Competitive pay

· Flexible hours

· Hiring bonuses

Ideal candidates are enthusiastic self-starters who have a passion for helping others. Attendees should bring an updated resume and be prepared to speak with hiring managers and members of the Human Resources team. Same-day offers may be made to qualified applicants. On-site training will be provided to all hires.

RetireMEDiQ is a personal health plan advisory service for individuals Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information about the job fair and positions available, contact Marianne Aquino, director of Human Resources, at hr@retiremediq.com or 937-250-7870.

