Insurance agent accused of stealing $674K from clients facing dozens of charges

Starting in December 2022, Tarjanyi stole $486,000 from one client while acting as his financial adviser, according to an affidavit.

He’s also accused of stealing another $188,075.54 from other victims between June 3, 2021, and Sept. 21, 2023.

He stole the funds through different fraudulent and forged insurance transactions, according to court documents.

“Tarjanyi would forge victims’ names to transfer policy and misrepresent facts through fraudulent documents,” an affidavit stated.

He reportedly would email or use the internet to transmit fraudulent and forged documents to change insurance policies or steal funds.

The Ohio Department of Insurance revoked Tarjanyi’s resident insurance agent license in May 2023 following an investigation, a civil case filed June 2023 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court stated.

As of Thursday afternoon Tarjanyi was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Tarjanyi appealed, claiming ODI’s decision was “not supported by reliable, probative and substantial evidence and is not in accordance with law,” according to court records.

He was accused of submitting an annuity withdrawal form in June 2017 with a forged signature to Bankers Life Casualty Company.

Tarjanyi was terminated from the company in April 2018 for “intentionally providing false or misleading information to the home office, a regulator or law enforcement personnel,” according to court documents.

Judge Elizabeth Ellis overruled Tarjanyi’s appeal and the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in November 2024 affirmed the court’s decision4.

The ODI listed Tarjanyi’s resident insurance agent license as expired as of Jan. 31, 2024.