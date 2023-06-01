Interim administrator hired as Miami County chief administrative officer

The commissioners said they were pleased with Clarey’s service to the county since his initial hiring and since mid-March when he was named interim commissioners’ administrator.

“We felt that he has done an exceptionally good job (as interim administrator) and fills the needs we were looking for,” said Commission President Wade Westfall.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said Clarey has done a “great job” facilitating collaboration and consensus among elected officials, staff and partner organizations. “This is one of the most vital responsibilities of this position and we believe Michael is the right person to achieve that,” Simmons said.

“I think it’s important for our team members to know that there is room for advancement … This is an example of that. We found someone in our ranks that fit the position,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “I want to have opportunities for people that we have if they fit the need. We found out we did have that inhouse.”

Clarey said he was appreciative for the opportunity and the confidence from the commissioners. “I am also very appreciative for the support of Rich Osgood in the department of development during my time there and also during this transition.” Osgood is the county’s development department director.

The commissioners said they thought the commissioners’ chief administrative officer title better described the position in their office.

