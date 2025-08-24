Breaking: Interstate 75, State Route 4 lanes remain closed due to crash

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 75 and State Route 4 stopped traffic and left lanes closed.

Crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said additional details are not yet available.

The Dayton Police Department said in an X post — formerly known as Twitter — that a semi-truck flipped onto its side and lanes are currently down.

It is recommended to use an alternate route.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating this as a “serious one-vehicle crash.”

The OH-GO dashboard said as of 1:00 p.m., all lanes via ramp I-75 southbound to State Route 4 northbound remain closed.

