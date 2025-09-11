Investigators seeking tips in Dayton vacant house fire

Investigators are asking anyone with information about a vacant house fire earlier this week in Dayton to reach out.
Firefighters responded to 3012 E. Second St. just after 10 p.m. Tuesday for a structure fire, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.
There were heavy fire conditions at the one-story house when crews arrived.
Firefighters used multiple hose lines to control flames and searched the house. No injuries were reported, French said.
The initial investigation estimated damages of about $10,000.
The fire department determined the fire was incendiary, French said.
People can report tips to Dayton Fire Department investigators at 937-333-TIPS (8477).
