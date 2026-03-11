Breaking: 3,100 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company

Iranian government photo shows device labeled with Dayton company’s Stanley Avenue address.
This image provided by U.S. Central Command shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) firing a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy via AP)

A New York Times story on the destruction of a school in Iran by a Tomahawk missile features Iranian government photos of a device that is labeled as originating with a Stanley Avenue manufacturer.

A story published Monday by the New York Times shows Iranian photos of remnants of a U.S. Tomahawk missile that the newspaper said was “from the deadly strikes that hit a naval base and elementary school in southern Iran on Feb. 28.”

One of the photos the Times published shows a component with a label marked as “Globe Motors Inc.”

In one of the photos, the company’s 2275 Stanley Ave. address can be seen.

The Times said the photo is a “government handout photograph” showing weapon remnants displayed on a table placed near the ruins of the Iranian elementary school.

The photo came from the Iranian government. Photos of the fragments were posted to the Telegram social media site by Iran’s state broadcaster, the Times said.

Globe Motors produces precision motors and motion-control devices. The company is one of the brands of Allied Motion Technologies, the parent company of several operating units across the globe.

French aircraft engine maker Safran SA in 2013 sold Globe Motors to Allied Motion for $90 million. At the time, Globe Motors had about 120 local employees and had posted 2012 revenue of about $106 million. It also had operations in Alabama, Portugal and Mexico.

A voicemail message was left with, and an email sent to, Globe Motors Tuesday. Messages were also sent to Allied Motion’s Buffalo, N.Y. office.

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran has access to the American cruise missile, the weapon likely used to strike the school in Iran, killing 165 people. But neither the Iranian nor the Israeli militaries have Tomahawk missiles, which are American missiles made by Raytheon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the Pentagon was investigating the missile strike.

