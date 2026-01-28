Israeli company eyes Dayton manufacturing hub, 50 jobs

The proposed project involves a joint venture with Peck Hannaford & Briggs Co., of Cincinnati, to establish a new manufacturing presence at 1960 Troy St.

The Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.647%, eight-year tax credit for the project.

What that means: For eight years, the company can claim a nearly 1.65% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location.

Earlier this month, the Dayton Daily News reported that a limited liability company, Willow Creek Holdings, bought light-manufacturing properties at 1944 and 1960 Troy St. in Dayton for a total of $1.1 million.

“Launching our operation in Ohio is a clear statement of our belief in the region and its long-standing commitment for advanced manufacturing,” Dor Katz, chief executive of Katz Group, said in a statement.

Katz 1899 said it will specialize in the design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of production and research facilities, including piping, electromechanical and architectural systems.

“Katz Group’s decision to establish U.S. operations in Ohio is a strong vote of confidence in the momentum we’re building across the state’s life sciences sector,” Eddie Pauline, Ohio Life Sciences president and CEO, said in a statement. “Katz brings deep expertise delivering complex, high-performance facilities for advanced industries, and that experience will be a valuable asset as Ohio continues to scale biomanufacturing, R&D, and innovation infrastructure.”