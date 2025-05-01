Italian restaurant opens in former Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers spot in Beavercreek

Breaking: Ohio May 6 primary: New tax levies, notable races on local ballots

Meef’s Pasteria, a family owned Italian restaurant serving homemade pastas, is open in Beavercreek (Facebook Photo).

Meef’s Pasteria, a family owned Italian restaurant serving homemade pastas, is open in Beavercreek (Facebook Photo).
Updated 30 minutes ago
Meef’s Pasteria, a family owned Italian restaurant serving homemade pastas, is openings its doors today at 11 a.m. in Beavercreek, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant is located at 2495 Commons Blvd. in the former space of CBCB Bar & Grill.

CBCB Bar & Grill, otherwise known as Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, closed its doors on April 27. Michelle Corbin, who bought the restaurant in 2019 with her brother, Pete Jazenski, decided to close the restaurant after grappling with a decrease in foot traffic and variation in cost of goods

“It was a hard decision,” Corbin said. “Local restaurants are tough, and people have got to go and support their local restaurants.”

Meef’s Pasteria is owned by the Demnika family, who also owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville and Demnika’s Italiano at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 937-426-3287.

