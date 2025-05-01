Italian restaurant opens in former Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers spot in Beavercreek

CBCB Bar & Grill, otherwise known as Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, closed its doors on April 27. Michelle Corbin, who bought the restaurant in 2019 with her brother, Pete Jazenski, decided to close the restaurant after grappling with a decrease in foot traffic and variation in cost of goods

“It was a hard decision,” Corbin said. “Local restaurants are tough, and people have got to go and support their local restaurants.”

Meef’s Pasteria is owned by the Demnika family, who also owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville and Demnika’s Italiano at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 937-426-3287.