Jackson sworn in as Riverside’s first female police chief

Jackson was promoted to interim chief after previously serving as RPD’s first female major, the department’s second-highest rank.

“During (her time as interim chief), she has demonstrated effective and capable leadership skills in the police department. She has set a clear vision for what our police department needs,” City Manager Joshua Rauch said during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

“She holds herself accountable, practices excellent communication, participates with her staff, actively leads on calls behind the scenes, and has earned the trust of the entire leadership team,” Rauch continued. “... She’s risen through our ranks while continuing to hone her educational, professional, and management skills.”

With 25 years of service in the department, Jackson is the city’s first graduate of the FBI National Academy, a prestigious national academy program for law enforcement leaders across the country. Entrance into the program is given on an invitation-only basis.

After joining the Riverside department as an officer in 2001, Jackson had been a patrol sergeant about for six years, later serving as commander of the road patrol division.

Jackson graduated from the police academy at Sinclair Community College before joining RPD. She later earned a criminal justice degree from Indiana University East and a master’s from Tiffin University in criminal justice administration.

Jackson said she “fell in love” with law enforcement work while training in the police academy.

“... That love has grown over these 25 years, not only for the community but the people I work with and my family who supports me,” Jackson said prior to taking her oath of office Monday. “I didn’t know that I would be in this position, but here I am. And it’s thanks to the people I work with and my family who have helped get me here; I appreciate you all.”