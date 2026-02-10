Jefferson Twp. eliminates high school busing for next school year

The busing decision for next year will happen no matter the outcome of an 1.25% income tax ballot issue in May.

Treasurer Craig Jones said the board can reconsider the decision at a later date.

A higher priority is giving staff raises, he said, since Jefferson Twp. staff have not been given raises for three years.

The decision will eliminate payments and transportation to families whose high school students attend school outside of the district.

“I think it’s going to be a harsh conversation because people don’t understand how much we pay for transportation,” said board member Shaunece Gillespie.

Interim superintendent Rusty Clifford said it will likely be difficult to explain to some families why high school students can’t be bused while a student in eighth grade can, even if the bus is going to the same place.

He said it has to do with fairness and eliminating payments and transportation to families who have chosen to send kids outside of the district, which is more expensive because an entire route has to be run for just a handful of kids. By law, public schools have to offer the same transportation to all students residing in their borders.

Jefferson Twp. partners with First Student to transport kids.