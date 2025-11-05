Springboro, Jefferson Twp. voters approve levy, Franklin voters reject levy in early results

In Jefferson Twp. Local Schools, voters are approving a 1% income tax by 52% for the tax and 48% against the tax in partial results from early voting only.

Franklin City Schools voters, however, are rejecting a 1% income tax with 71% against the levy and 29% for the levy in partial results from early voting only.

In Carlisle Local Schools, 60% of voters are in favor of repealing an 1% income tax and 40% have voted against repealing the tax in partial results from early voting only.

What the levies are

Citizens are seeking a repeal of a 1% Carlisle school district income tax.

Springboro City Schools requested a 2.8-mill, $115 million bond for a new preschool through second grade school, high school updates and an athletics multi-purpose center, among other updates.

Franklin City Schools is requesting a 1% income tax levy, which would generate roughly $6.4 million annually. This is the third time that Franklin schools have gone to the ballot in the last year to request money from voters. Both previous levy requests were soundly rejected.

The school district is facing fiscal emergency, the most severe rating of fiscal crisis in Ohio schools, after state funding to the district was cut in the latest state budget, officials said.

Jefferson Twp. Local Schools is asking for a three-year, 1% income tax that would generate just under $1 million per year for the district.

In May, Jefferson Twp. voters rejected a 1.5%, ongoing income tax, which would have brought in $1.4 million per year for the schools, according to the district. About 31% of voters approved the levy, while 69% were opposed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Franklin and Jefferson Twp. schools each asked for the second time for voters to approve a levy meant for the general fund. Leaders in both districts say they are worried about the long-term financial stability of the district if voters do not approve the levy.

Jefferson Twp. district treasurer Craig Jones said the district is at risk of being in financial oversight from the state if the levy does not pass. The district’s entire budget was about $8.3 million last school year, and this school year is projected to be about $8.5 million.