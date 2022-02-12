Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jefferson Twp. sex offender indicted, accused of groping woman

Moses Dion Walder

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Moses Dion Walder

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
43 minutes ago

A Jefferson Twp. man indicted Friday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dayton.

Moses Dion Walder, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for gross sexual imposition - by force.

ExploreCourt docs: Franklin man in extortion case threatens to release photos

Police responded at around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 2 to the 2500 block of West Riverview Avenue in Dayton, where officers found a woman hiding in the corner of her bedroom and holding a knife for protection.

The woman told police that Walder threatened her husband then came into the bathroom where she was alone. She said he shoved her against the wall, grabbed her and touched her inappropriately before she was able to get away into the bedroom, where she barricaded herself inside, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

ExploreChiropractor pleads guilty to 11 sex crimes, faces sentencing in April

Walder is a registered Tier I sexual offender following a 2012 importuning (attempt) conviction in Ohio, records show. Tier I sex offenders are required to register their addresses once a year for 15 years.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 2 arrest.

In Other News
1
Centerville, Kettering, Beavercreek schools drop mask mandate
2
Centerville elementary school ties acts of kindness to fundraiser
3
Public hearings set for Trotwood industrial park development
4
COVID death toll in Ohio reaches 35,000 over course of pandemic
5
County election officials: Holding two primaries ‘worst’ option to deal...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top