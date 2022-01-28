JobsOhio backs Connor Group expansion with $800K

JobsOhio, the state’s private development corporation, is putting $800,000 into the Connor Group’s 23,000-square-foot expansion of its Miami Twp. offices — an expansion the company said will create up to 56 new jobs.
The grant supports the real estate investment company’s $20 million expansion of its grounds on the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, creating new office space, a training center with multiple classrooms and furthering the company’s unique design at the airport.
“We continue to believe and invest in the greater Dayton region,” the firm’s founder and managing partner Larry Connor said in a JobsOhio release Friday. “Our company’s strategic growth has created the need for expansion. The Annex will create the space and opportunity for up to 56 new high-paying jobs.”
“This project will help attract highly educated, high-earning residents for the region,” said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s executive vice president for regional development. “The Connor Group’s landmark headquarters serves as an expression of its employee-centered, collaborative culture. We’re excited to support their growth in the region.”
The Connor Group received an $800,000 grant from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program. The program offers grants and low-interest loans to support development that fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory, JobsOhio said.
Also, the Miami Township-Dayton Joint Economic Development District will offer up to $100,000, subject to the achievement of certain employment metrics and receipt of necessary approvals, JobsOhio said.
The district is a partnership between Miami Township and the city of Dayton that supports economic development for the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport and surrounding areas.
The project also received a Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority sales tax exemption. In addition to freeway and retail and commerce access, the site is located in a foreign trade zone, the state said.
“The Connor Group headquarters is at a premier location on the airport property and within the community, serving as a highly visible example of the level of investment that companies are willing to make with our community and the state of Ohio,” said Ronald Hess, Miami Township administrator.
