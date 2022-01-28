JobsOhio backs Connor Group expansion with $800K

Also, the Miami Township-Dayton Joint Economic Development District will offer up to $100,000, subject to the achievement of certain employment metrics and receipt of necessary approvals, JobsOhio said.

The district is a partnership between Miami Township and the city of Dayton that supports economic development for the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport and surrounding areas.

The project also received a Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority sales tax exemption. In addition to freeway and retail and commerce access, the site is located in a foreign trade zone, the state said.

“The Connor Group headquarters is at a premier location on the airport property and within the community, serving as a highly visible example of the level of investment that companies are willing to make with our community and the state of Ohio,” said Ronald Hess, Miami Township administrator.