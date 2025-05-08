Joby reports $82M loss as Ohio, California manufacturing footprints grow

“The facility in Ohio is also coming along really, really well,” he said. “This is a facility we purchased. And the team has done retrofits on it and we’re now installing the tooling and equipment, and we’re really excited to see parts starting to come out of that facility in the months to come.”

In recent months, leaders of Joby have said that even as they expanded manufacturing in California, they have approached the start of components production in a former postal facility near the Dayton airport.

A new building in Marina, nearing completion, more than doubles the company’s manufacturing footprint in California, company leaders said Wednesday.

In February, Joby leaders said they remained on track to deliver their first parts from Dayton by mid-2025.

A message seeking additional information was sent to a spokeswoman for Joby.

California-based Joby makes and flies electric air taxis, quiet emissions-free craft that lift off and land like helicopters but fly like airplanes, aiming to make short-hop aerial commuter travel a reality for more travelers.

The business has built five aircraft on a pilot manufacturing line in Marina. Joby says it is the only eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) company to deliver aircraft from a production line.

Joby reported in February that it ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with $933 million in cash, not counting a Toyota investment of $500 million, expected in dual installments of $250 million.

On Wednesday, Joby reported a $813 million cash cushion, in addition to the $500 million Toyota commitment.

Joby reported a net loss for the final quarter 2024 of $246.3 million, a net operating loss of $149.9 million and other losses of $96.4 million.

Joby reported continued progress in flight testing and Federal Aviation Administration certification. Joby said it is the first electric air taxi company to complete a “transition flight” — a full transition from vertical to cruise or horizontal flight, and back again — with a pilot on board.

Joby also said it is the only eVTOL company to deliver craft to an Air Force base.

Joby’s aircraft is designed to fly a pilot and up to four passengers at up to 200 mph, with far less noise than helicopters.

Production of components for Joby parts will begin locally this year, Greg Bowles, Joby’s head of government relations and regulatory affairs, told the Dayton Daily News last year.

That assurance, in August 2024, came about 11 months after Joby’s historic announcement that it would bring scaled production of its electric flying rotor-craft to the community, and about six months after Joby said it had selected a former U.S. Postal Service facility near airport for the work.

Scott Adams, Dayton chief building official, told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year that Joby has been issued permits for renovating the building. He said he did not have a timeline for completion of Joby’s planned renovations.

Shares of Joby (NYSE: JOBY) closed up six cents Wednesday to $6.42. The stock has a 52-week range of $4.66 to $10.72.