Juneteenth recognized as holiday by some jurisdictions, not by others

According to Butler Twp. Administrator Erika Vogel, township employees get 11 federal holidays, though these are not all observed on the actual holiday. The city of Piqua observes 10 holidays, which were negotiated within collective bargaining agreements and codified in city ordinance.

West Carrollton is similar, according to spokeswoman Heidi Van Antwerp, who said the city’s designated holidays had already been determined for 2022 via labor negotiations that took place prior to Juneteenth becoming nationally recognized. The city’s holiday designations could change during city council’s next round of negotiations.

Beavercreek is among the cities where government offices will be open Monday. City spokeswoman Katy Carrico said Beavercreek doesn’t recognize all federal holidays, also staying open on Columbus Day, and having only certain departments closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veterans Day.

For some cities, the office closures will affect trash pick-up. In Dayton and Oakwood, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Juneteenth. In Moraine, collection will move from Friday, June 24, to Saturday, June 25. In Jefferson Twp., collection is delayed one day, and bulk and recycling pick-up will move from Friday, June 24, to Saturday, June 25.

Residents can visit their city’s website or call city offices this week to confirm the trash collection schedule.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Offices closing Monday

** Counties: Greene, Montgomery, Miami, Warren

** Townships: Clearcreek, Franklin, Harrison, Miami, Turtlecreek, Washington, Wayne

** Cities: Bellbrook, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Kettering, Oakwood, Piqua, Trotwood, Xenia

** Other: Dayton Metro Library

Offices open Monday

** Cities: Beavercreek, Brookville, Carlisle, Centerville, Clayton, Franklin, Lebanon*, Miamisburg, Riverside, Springboro, Tipp City, Troy, Union, West Carrollton

** Township: Butler Twp.