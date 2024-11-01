Jury finds Dayton man on trial for murder guilty of lesser charges

The jury found Krieger not guilty of two counts of felonious assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Krieger was previously indicted on two counts each of murder and felonious assault and three counts of having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Krieger was accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Donavan Sampson on Aug. 12, 2023.

Around 3:23 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man shot his friend in the 2000 block of Leo Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“He came out the bedroom, he shot my dude and I knocked him out,” the caller told dispatch. “He’s still in there. I got his gun.”

The caller said he didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Dayton police arrived to Sampson sitting on the couch with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Medics transported Sampson to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Krieger was also reportedly taken to the hospital and admitted for jaw surgery.