Man indicted on murder charges in deadly Dayton shooting

A man accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this month has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Michael David Krieger Jr., 62, of Dayton, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and three counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from the death of 43-year-old Donavan Sampson on Aug. 12.

Dayton police responded to the 2000 block of Leo Street after a 911 caller said a man shot his friend, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller said he was hanging out with a friend at Krieger’s home when the shooting took place.

“He came out the bedroom, he shot my dude and I knocked him out,” he told dispatch. “He’s still in there. I got his gun.”

The 911 caller said he didn’t know what caused the shooting.

Police found Sampson sitting on the couch with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Medics from the Dayton Fire Department transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Krieger was also taken to the hospital, where he was admitted for jaw surgery, according to an affidavit.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. Krieger is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.