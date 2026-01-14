Jury finds man guilty in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend in Dayton

• Jury verdict: A jury found Jamartay L. Brown, 26, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Brown allegedly shot 26-year-old Montanae Davis, killing her, on April 3, 2024.

He kicked down the door of her Torrington Place home and shot at Davis multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

One of Davis’ friends was at the house and returned fire.

Brown fled before Dayton police arrived on scene. Officers found Davis in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records.

She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

• Argument: Brown and Davis reportedly got into an argument while on the phone prior to the shooting.

Shortly after, Brown arrived at Davis’ home and began kicking at the back door and back garage door, according to court records.

Davis called 911 and reported her ex-boyfriend was threatening her, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. She identified Brown in the call.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: It’s not clear when Brown will be sentenced.