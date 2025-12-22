Jury finds man guilty of critically injuring another during Dayton shooting

• Guilty verdict: A jury found Joe Phelps Jr. guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count each of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Not guilty: He was found not guilty of one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: On June 28, Dayton police found a man shot several times in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

“The person who heard the male calling for help and ultimately called 911 likely saved the victim’s life by getting him the medical attention he needed in a timely manner,” said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

• Robbery: Phelps was reportedly stealing from the man when the shooting happened.

“The victim was able to positively identify Mr. Phelps as the person who shot him while stealing items from his residence,” an affidavit read.

Investigators found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Phelps is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22.