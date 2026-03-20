Jury finds man guilty of deadly shooting during 2024 robbery in Dayton

Brown waived his right to a jury trial for one count of having weapons while under disability. He will have a bench trial, or trial by judge, for that charge, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Mo’rrell M. Fontenot during a robbery on July 28, 2024.

Around 12:30 a.m., Dayton police responded to a reported shooting at Arby’s at 2848 Salem Ave.

“(Fontenot) was walking on the sidewalk in front of Arby’s restaurant, and he was approached by another male,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said. “That male then shot him several times and fled the scene.”

Brown, who was later identified as a suspect, reportedly fled on foot.

A warrant was issued for Brown after charges were filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Dec. 16, 2024. He was arrested 10 months later, on Oct. 9, 2025, according to jail booking records.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for April 1.