Breaking: Best of Dayton 2026: The contest is open. Nominate here

Jury finds man guilty of deadly shooting during 2024 robbery in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER / STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER / STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting and robbery in Dayton nearly two years ago.

A jury found David Martez Brown, 44, guilty of four counts of murder and two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown waived his right to a jury trial for one count of having weapons while under disability. He will have a bench trial, or trial by judge, for that charge, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

David Martez Brown. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man charged with murder in July deadly shooting

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Mo’rrell M. Fontenot during a robbery on July 28, 2024.

Around 12:30 a.m., Dayton police responded to a reported shooting at Arby’s at 2848 Salem Ave.

“(Fontenot) was walking on the sidewalk in front of Arby’s restaurant, and he was approached by another male,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said. “That male then shot him several times and fled the scene.”

Brown, who was later identified as a suspect, reportedly fled on foot.

A warrant was issued for Brown after charges were filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Dec. 16, 2024. He was arrested 10 months later, on Oct. 9, 2025, according to jail booking records.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

In Other News
1
Minor injuries reported after SUV hits house in Miamisburg
2
Franklin School Board selects former member to fill vacancy
3
Who was Ashley Flynn? What to know about the woman killed in Tipp City
4
A timeline of the Ashley Flynn murder case, husband’s indictment
5
Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public...

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.