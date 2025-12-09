Jury finds man guilty on all charges in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton girl

• Guilty verdict: A jury found Antawan Benson Jr. guilty of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, aggravated menacing and having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The aggravated menacing conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Who was involved?

• Brothers charged: A grand jury indicted Benson and his brother, Javen Conner, in the murder of Isabella A’more Carlos.

Conner is facing murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and aggravated menacing charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The aggravated menacing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Charity Adams student: Isabella was a Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy student and had attended the school since kindergarten, according to Dayton Public Schools.

Dayton police said she was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom on West Fairview Avenue on Aug. 23, 2024, when she was shot.

“I’m just in shock. How do you get shot up in your sleep when you’re 12 years old?” said her father, Michael Nooks. “How does that happen? Make it make sense.”

Isabella’s younger sister reportedly found her dead on the floor.

“I tried to resuscitate her, but I couldn’t,” Nooks said. “As a dad you’re supposed to be able to protect your kids, but I couldn’t in that situation.”

What was he accused of?

• Houses shot: Benson and Conner shot three homes on West Fairview Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2024.

The pair reportedly fired approximately 37 shots.

One of the bullets entered an upstairs bedroom, hitting and killing Isabella.

• Social media feud: The shooting was connected to a social media post involving Benson and Conner’s cousin.

The day before the shooting, Aug. 22, 2024, the brothers approached a woman about the post in Trotwood, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The woman was in a vehicle with another woman and children.

Trotwood police were called and everyone left the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The post had nothing to do with Isabella’s family, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Benson’s sentencing is set for Dec. 22.

• Brother’s trial: Conner has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Thursday and a trial set for Monday.