JUST IN: Air conditioning snag closed Kettering rec complex in 90-degree heat

The water park remained open, Azbill said. Monday’s high in the Dayton area reached 90 degrees, according to the NWS.

No programs or people are currently being impacted, the city said Tuesday. Repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day “and there is already a noticeable improvement in temperature at the KRC,” Azbill said.

Outages have not been a problem or a regular occurrence, she added. Problems with the complex’s system began with a power outage during a storm Friday, Azbill said.

The weather service announced a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for much of Southwest Ohio, including the Greater Dayton area. The NWS is forecast 90-degree temperatures in the region.

Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties were all included in the weather service advisory, according to its website.