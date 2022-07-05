JUST IN: Air conditioning snag closed Kettering rec complex in 90-degree heat

KETTERING — The Kettering Recreation Complex was closed Sunday and Monday due to malfunctioning air conditioning.
Repairs were made this morning as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Southwest Ohio, but the system was operating by the afternoon, Kettering Community Information Manager Mary Azbill said in an email.
“The air conditioning is currently running and temperatures are quickly returning to normal. There is currently zero impact to people, programs or facilities,” she said.
Closure of the 152,000-square-foot, Glengarry Drive facility included the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, which would have normally been closed for July 4, Azbill said.
The KRC also houses the Kettering Ice Arena, a lap pool and spa, a multipurpose gymnasium and the city’s Adventure Reef Water Park, according to the city.
The water park remained open, Azbill said. Monday’s high in the Dayton area reached 90 degrees, according to the NWS.
No programs or people are currently being impacted, the city said Tuesday. Repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day “and there is already a noticeable improvement in temperature at the KRC,” Azbill said.
Outages have not been a problem or a regular occurrence, she added. Problems with the complex’s system began with a power outage during a storm Friday, Azbill said.
The weather service announced a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for much of Southwest Ohio, including the Greater Dayton area. The NWS is forecast 90-degree temperatures in the region.
Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties were all included in the weather service advisory, according to its website.
